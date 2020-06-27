PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A Scioto County man and several family members and associates have been indicted in federal court in Columbus of a child sexual trafficking operation and exchanging drugs for sexual access to children of drug-addicted mothers, according to a news release.
Larry Dean Porter, 60, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was arrested in March in Jackson County on sex trafficking. He faces federal charged in a 13-count indictment with conspiring to sex traffic children, attempting to sex traffic children, producing child pornography, conspiracy to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation and conspiring to witness tampering, according to the office of U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers.
In a Facebook messages coordinated by law enforcement, Porter allegedly offered to pay $80 in exchange for access to a 7-year-old girl, according to a news release. He is charged with giving narcotics to drug-addicted parents in exchange for sexual access to children. He also is charged with instructing parents to sexually abuse their own children and recording it to use as blackmail, according to the release.
Porter also is charged with making calls and mailing three letters while in jail in an attempt to have family members and associated lie under oath and lie to law enforcement officers, according to the release.
Two of Porter’s daughters, Donna Sue, 32, of Wheelersburg, and Crystal D. Porter, 39, of Columbus, were charged with digging holes in Porter’s yard to hide memory cards of child pornography taken in Porter’s bedroom, according to the release. They were charged with conspiracy to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation destroying or removing evidence and making false statements to law enforcement.
An associate of Porter, Frank E. Andrews, 68, of Wheelersburg, was charged with conspiring to sex traffic children, possession of child pornography, conspiracy to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation and destroying or removing evidence.
Another associate, David Cole, 62, of Portsmouth, was charged with conspiring to sex traffic children, conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation and destroying or removing evidence.
Erroll Wayne Porter Sr., 69, of Wheelersburg, a cousin of Porter’s, was charged with conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation and conspiring to tamper witnesses.
Joshua David Aldridge, 36, of South Webster, Ohio, was charged with conspiring to sex traffic children and sex trafficking children.
Charity Ann Rawlins, 41, of South Webster and Ronnie L. Rawlins, 47, of Oak Hill, were charged with conspiring to sex traffic children and sex trafficking children. The couple were charged with taking a 7-year-old child to Porter’s residence on a regular basis to traffic the child in exchange for pills. That abuse allegedly took place several times per week for up to five years, according to the release.
The defendants were named in an indictment unsealed Wednesday, according to the release.