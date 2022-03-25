SCOTTOWN, Ohio — Lee Canup really likes Easter eggs, so much so that she is hosting an Easter egg hunt at her Br’er Cliff Farm at 13535 Ohio 217 in the Scottown area.
Canup, a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in downtown Huntington, with the help of some friends, neighbors and local business, has scheduled an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 2.
“There are not a lot of community events around here,” Canup said. “I thought it would be a nice community event.”
She has helped place candy, money and prizes in some 2,000 plastic Easter eggs to get ready for the hunt.
A native of Danielsville, Georgia, Canup moved to the Tri-State Area in 2016 to work at the financial firm at 1117 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
“It’s a new event,” she said. “A lot of local businesses and neighbors have contributed to this. There will be food trucks and inflatables. It will be a full-day event.”
A sensory friendly Easter egg hunt is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. April 2. A hunt for those aged 2 to 4 is set for 10:30 a.m. that Saturday. An Easter egg hunt is set for 5- to 7-year-olds at 1 p.m. The final hunt for 8- to 10-year-olds is set for 2:30 p.m.
The Easter egg hunt will be held rain or shine, Canup said.
