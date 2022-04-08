ATHENS, Ohio –– Appalachian Partnership Inc. Ohio Southeast Economic Development and Appalachian Growth Capital hosted their annual meeting on March 9 at the Ohio University Inn and Conference Center, sharing the impact made across Southeast Ohio in 2021 and celebrating the accomplishments of local economic development partners and regional businesses. API serves as the parent company to the AGC and OhioSE.
“The past year has been among the most exciting for our organization,” Board Chair MarJean Kennedy told those in attendance. “We have truly made unprecedented progress in an unprecedented time. As chairperson of both the Appalachian Partnership and Ohio Southeast, it has been my honor to watch these two organizations, along with Appalachian Growth Capital, make significant strides forward this past year.”
The meeting included an awards portion, recognizing outstanding economic development efforts within the region. For Best Site Development, Lawrence and Scioto counties were recognized for the NS Haverhill/SOID Sewer Extension project. The scope of the project included upgrading and adding 5.5 miles of an eight-inch force main sanitary sewer service for three industrial sites.
The hybrid meeting welcomed 100 in-person guests at the OU Inn, as well as nearly 100 virtual attendees from across southern and eastern Ohio. Honored guest speakers included Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik, and JobsOhio President and CEO JP Nauseef, among others.
DeWine addressed the aftermath of the pandemic, the promising impact of Intel’s investment on all of Ohio, the competitive advantage of JobsOhio, infrastructure needs in Appalachian Ohio, and recent investments across the region.
“Thank you for what you do. You are all leaders. You do a great job,” DeWine said to the attendees. “Our future in Southeast Ohio is very, very bright because of you.”
Bryan Stepp, AGC board chair and executive vice president of Ohio Valley Bank, spoke about Appalachian Growth Capital’s impact over the past year. “We’ve executed 64 loans and deployed $9.3 million in capital to small and middle-sized businesses,” said Stepp. “We provided loans for working capital, real estate, and equipment. And thanks to the numerous partners who trusted us with their resources, we’ve exceeded our goals.”
Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik then took the stage. “AGC has been a great partner to work with,” said Mihalik, noting ODOD’s contribution of $10 million to the organization during the pandemic. “We’re always looking for those kinds of partnerships and organizations who can take an investment from us, add development, and leverage it into additional private dollars to help support our communities.”
OhioSE President Mike Jacoby provided an overview of the organization’s impact over the past year.
OhioSE experienced growth again in 2021, adding new team members, programs, and initiatives to better serve the Southeast Ohio region. Last year, OhioSE in partnership with JobsOhio and local economic development partners, assisted 46 company expansions and new locations. “Those companies will create 1,340 jobs and invest $352 million in fixed assets,” said Jacoby.
Looking ahead, Jacoby said the organization will focus on further site and building development, large and small company expansion and attraction projects, workforce development through the Good Jobs Challenge grant, and transformational downtown projects. “This hardworking, dedicated team of professionals is delivering tangible results for the region,” he said.