IRONTON — A second phase of the Depot Square German Village project has been approved before the first phase has been completed.
Work started earlier this year on a $2.2 million project to build 10 homes in the 700 block of South 8th Street. The project is being done for the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
The homes will be available for rent next year, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the community action organization.
“The work is 35 to 40% done on the first phase,” Kline said Monday. The homes should be completed by June, he said.
Once the first phase is completed, construction will start on Phase 2, another $2.2 million project, Kline said.
The homes are about 1,400 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths. The rental housing is called affordable housing based on income, he said. The rent will cost between $500 to $850 per month, Kline said.
Some of the phase 2 houses will be build in the same area and the rest will be built close by, Kline said. The project is being built some two blocks from the new Marriott hotel currently under construction on South 9th Street.
“Hopefully, this will spur development in the area,” he said. “There are a number of vacant lots in the area.”
The Ohio Housing Financing Agency is providing $1.25 million for the first phase of the project, he said.
A third phase of the project is possible, he said.