IRONTON - On Friday, Sept. 13, a luncheon will be held at Ohio University Southern campus in Ironton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to honor the history of the Ironton Tanks, a semi-pro football team that set some of the groundwork for football as it is known today.
The event will include a history of the Ironton Tanks presented by Bob Leith, a former OUS history professor and historian, and William White, a former Ohio State Buckeye and Detroit Lion football player.
The audience for the event will include the athletic directors, head football coaches and team captains of the teams in Lawrence County, Ohio. On Friday evening, the Ironton Tanks team will be recognized at halftime of the Ironton/Fairland football game at Tanks Memorial Stadium.