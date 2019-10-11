COLUMBUS — On Monday, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) appointed State Sen. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) as a sitting member of the Senate Finance Committee for the remainder of the 133rd General Assembly, according to a news release from Peterson's office.
The Finance Committee is the influential panel charged with reviewing and revising the state’s biennial budget proposal, which allocates state expenditures, including support for primary and secondary education efforts and the state’s Medicaid program.
"I appreciate that President Obhof has given me the opportunity to serve on this important committee," Peterson said in the release. "I look forward to working with Chairman Dolan and other members of the committee to ensure we are executing our responsibilities to balance the state budget and are effectively prioritizing the needs of Ohio."
In addition to serving on the Senate Finance Committee, Peterson also serves as vice chair of the Senate Rules and Reference Committee, a member of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Energy and Public Utilities Committee, Higher Education Committee, Government Oversight & Reform Committee, Insurance & Financial Institutions Committee, and Controlling Board.
Fore more information regarding the Senate Finance Committee, please visit www.ohiosenate.gov/committees/finance.