RIO GRANDE, Ohio -- Some area senior citizens might be eligible to receive $50 worth of vouchers to spend at local farmers markets, according to a news release from the Area Agency on Aging District 7.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is a federally funded program administered by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio, by the Ohio Department of Aging.
To be eligible for the $50 in coupons, individuals must live in the 10 counties included in the AAA7’s district, which include Adams, Brown Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. Individuals must be age 60 or older at the time of application and households must be at 185% of the poverty level. In a household, both the husband and wife can be eligible separately for the coupons. Individuals can only receive the $50 in coupons (10, $5 coupons) one time per year and items must be purchased from authorized farmers only.
Applications can be found on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org, under the “Happening Now” section on the Home Page, or you can call 1-800-343-8112 to request an application or to ask any questions. The Agency can also be reached via e-mail for applications or questions at FarmersMarket@aaa7.org. Those interested must complete an application each year and use the current year’s application form.
AAA7 is also recruiting area farmers to participate in the program. To become a participating farmer, the following criteria must be met:
Must be an individual who grows and sells authorized, local produce, herbs and/or honey at farmers’ markets or road stands in the ten counties mentioned beforehand.
Participate in training for new farmers participating in the SFMNP.
Follow and comply with guidelines and responsibilities as set forth by the Ohio SFMNP.
Provide information to the appropriate oversight agencies about the farmers’ market/roadside stand including name, location, hours of operation, and other operational information.
Meet set USDA regulations and meet any training requirements as determined.
Any farmers who are interested can print an application online by visiting the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org. Farmers can also call the Agency toll-free at 1-800-343-8112 with any questions or e-mail FarmersMarket@aaa7.org to obtain an application.
