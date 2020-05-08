RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Farmers who wish to become authorized for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program must participate in mandatory training, which will be conducted via webinar by the Area Agency on Aging District 7.
The training will be offered in two sessions, at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 18, and at 7 p.m. on Thurday, May 21. Farmers only need to attend one of the two sessions.
Farmers who just want to learn more before making a decision are also encouraged to participate in the free webinar.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides vouchers to qualified individuals age 60 and over to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey from local authorized farmers at Farmer’s Markets, roadside stands, and their farms. The SFMNP is federally funded and administered by the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio, by the Ohio Department of Aging.
ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio, with the Area Agency on Aging District 7 managing the program locally with the ten counties located in its district which includes Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. As this is a statewide program, participants from other counties can also shop with any authorized farmer.
Interested farmers should call the AAA7’s Farmers’ Market hotline at 1-800-343-8112 or contact via e-mail at FarmersMarket@aaa7.org to leave your name and address so a packet can be mailed to you before the training dates. Further information, including instructions on how to access the webinar, will be included in the packet.
