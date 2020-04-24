IRONTON — Eligible senior citizens in Lawrence County can now apply for $50 in farmers market vouchers, thanks to an expansion of the Ohio Department of Aging’s funding to support an increase in access to locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables for older Ohioans.
The Ironton Farmers Market is tentatively set to open on May 15, although there will likely be social distancing measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the expansion of funding in Ohio, the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program was only available in 45 of Ohio’s 88 counties. In the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s 10-county district, Ross County was the lone county that was designated to participate in the program. Now, thanks to the increased funding in the state budget, the AAA7 is able to expand the SFMNP to the other counties in the district including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Scioto and Vinton.
“We at Area Agency on Aging District 7 are committed to rolling out this exceptional program throughout our region,” Nina R. Keller, executive director of the AAA7, said in a news release. “For many years, we have requested expansion money so eligible individuals in all of our 10-county region would have the opportunity to improve their nutrition through increasing their consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. This is a win for the individual senior and for the farmer who can receive reimbursement for their locally grown produce. We encourage individuals who might be interested and possibly eligible to contact us today.”
To be eligible for the $50 in coupons for this year, individuals must live in the 10 counties included in the AAA7’s district which include Adams, Brown Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. Individuals must be age 60 or older at the time of application and households must be at 185% of the poverty level.
In a household, both the husband and wife can be eligible separately for the coupons. Individuals can only receive the $50 in coupons (ten $5 coupons) one time per year and items must be purchased from authorized farmers only.
Please note that there will be a delay in the mailing of the coupons until the stay at home order in the State of Ohio has been lifted. At this time, the earliest the coupons will be mailed is late June to begin use in July and continue through October.
AAA7 will continue to accept applications in the meantime and answer any questions concerning the program.
Applications can be found on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org, under the “Happening Now” section on the Home Page, or you can call 1-800-343-8112 to request an application or to ask any questions. The Agency can also be reached via e-mail for applications or questions at FarmersMarket@aaa7.org.