BURGLARY: Responding to a call over the weekend, a sheriff's deputy arrested Stephen K. Wilson, 37, of Ohio 141, Willow Wood, on charges of burglary and violation of a protection order and transported him to jail.

DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff's deputy arrested Jason A. Morrow, 38, of Township Road 287N, Chesapeake, on a drug possession charge and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 43-year-old Ironton area woman told authorities Saturday that her live-in boyfriend pushed her and threatened to kill her. A sheriff's deputy arrested a 40-year-old Ironton area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff's deputy arrested a 46-year-old Kitts Hill area man and a 19-year-old Kitts Hill area woman on misdemeanor charges and transported them both to jail after they admitted striking the other.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 41-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that a woman was assaulted by her boyfriend. A sheriff's deputy arrested a 32-year-old South Point area man and transported him to jail.

THEFT: An 84-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that a relative stole $3,000 in bonds and refused to return them.

THEFT: A 58-year-old Wurtland, Kentucky, area woman reported last week that someone stole two car titles and two vehicles.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.