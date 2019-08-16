BURGLARY: Responding to a call over the weekend, a sheriff's deputy arrested Stephen K. Wilson, 37, of Ohio 141, Willow Wood, on charges of burglary and violation of a protection order and transported him to jail.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff's deputy arrested Jason A. Morrow, 38, of Township Road 287N, Chesapeake, on a drug possession charge and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 43-year-old Ironton area woman told authorities Saturday that her live-in boyfriend pushed her and threatened to kill her. A sheriff's deputy arrested a 40-year-old Ironton area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff's deputy arrested a 46-year-old Kitts Hill area man and a 19-year-old Kitts Hill area woman on misdemeanor charges and transported them both to jail after they admitted striking the other.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 41-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that a woman was assaulted by her boyfriend. A sheriff's deputy arrested a 32-year-old South Point area man and transported him to jail.
THEFT: An 84-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that a relative stole $3,000 in bonds and refused to return them.
THEFT: A 58-year-old Wurtland, Kentucky, area woman reported last week that someone stole two car titles and two vehicles.