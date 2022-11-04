IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: Responding to a domestic call Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Scotty McDonald, 36, of Union Township, on charges of burglary, assault and disorderly conduct and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 37-year-old Proctorville area man and a 15-year-old Proctorville boy. While the man was transported to jail, the teenager was taken to the Lawrence County Group Home following a fight.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 53-year-old Wilmington, Delaware, man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 32-year-old South Point area woman and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 16-year-old South Point area girl and transported her to the group home.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 43-year-old Vinton, Ohio, man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
THEFT: Responding to a shoplifting complaint, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 43-year-old Huntington woman and a 42-year-old Huntington man last week and transported them to jail.
