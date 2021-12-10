IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
BURGLARY: A 69-year-old Coal Grove man reported last week someone broke into a house he leases to hunters, and a four-wheeler was stolen.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 42-year-old South Point man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail last week after his wife reported the man pulled a gun and pointed it at her and threatened to kill her.
FAILURE TO COMPLY: An arrest warrant was issued last week for an Ironton-area man on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of drugs and fictitious plates. The man escaped and ran into the woods and couldn’t be located immediately.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jeremiah N. Sibert, 37, of the Proctorville area, on a charge of domestic violence with a prior conviction and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A 68-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week that someone stole a storage unit valued at $2,500.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 34-year-old Ironton area woman reported last week that her estranged husband, from whom she is separated, threw a brick through the back window of her car. A 33-year-old Ironton area man was arrested and transported to jail.
FIREARM THEFTS: A 37-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that someone stole three guns valued at $1,150 from her home.
