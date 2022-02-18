IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Tanner R. Johnson, 28, of North Street, Coal Grove, on two counts of aggravated burglary, domestic violence and violation of a protection order and transported him to jail.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Phillip M. Harris, 53, of Private Drive 56, Proctorville, on charges of domestic violence with a prior conviction, felonious assault, possession of drugs and tampering with evidence and transported him to jail after a woman said he punched her a number of times and wouldn’t let her get to a phone to call authorities.
UNLAWFUL SEXUAL CONDUCT WITH A MINOR: School authorities reported that an 18-year-old teenager was having sex with a 15-year-old girl and that she was pregnant.
FAILURE TO COMPLY: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy ended up chasing a vehicle into West Virginia. Cabell County sheriff’s deputies subsequently arrested Eric Charles Rae, 56, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and transported him to the Western Regional Jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 52-year-old Chesapeake man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail after a woman said he choked her and pulled a knife and threatened to kill her.
THEFT: An 86-year-old South Point area woman reported that four rings valued at $25,000 were missing.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 23-year-old Mason Township area woman reported last month that her boyfriend left with her children and took a phone cord so she couldn’t call authorities.
