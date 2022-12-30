IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested William Ernest Mann, 62, of Private Drive 7776, Proctorville, on a charge of felonious assault and transported him to the Lawrence County Jail.
DISRUPTING PUBLIC SERVICE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Daniel J. Markins, 33, of Private Drive 2820, South Point, on charges of domestic violence and disrupting service and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 29-year-old South Point area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 20-year-old Chesapeake area woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
