IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY ARREST: A sheriff’s deputy responded to a burglary call last week and arrested John Dale Larson, no age or address listed. The homeowner also told authorities that several of their items were in Larson’s vehicle and that there was video of the man entering the home.
DRUGS RECOVERED: Responding to a domestic call last week, authorities recovered 2.14 grams of suspected meth.
DRUG COMPLAINT: While on patrol last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Andy Baise, no age or address listed, on an outstanding felony warrant. Baise was transported to the Lawrence County Jail and authorities recovered 1.72 grams of suspected heroin.
IDENTITY FRAUD: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Tessa Hickman, no age or address listed, on a charge of identity fraud running up charges of some $8,000.
DRUG ARREST: Responding to a shoplifting charge last week, a sheriff’s deputy recovered 1.64 grams of suspected heroin and booked the suspect on charges of possession of drugs and theft.
THEFT: Responding to a shoplifting call earlier this week at Wal-Mart, deputies arrested James Early, no age or address listed, on a theft charge and an outstanding warrant out of Steuben County, Indiana.
SCHOOL FIGHT: Following a fight at Rock Hill Middle School, a male student was placed in the Lawrence County Alternative School for 10 days.
DOG SHOT: A man helping a friend on Ohio 243 last week shot a dog that was barking and lunged at him. The family agreed not to file charges if he pays for the dog’s veterinary care.
