IRONTON — A burglary trial and a number of pre-trials had to be reset Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after another COVID-19 outbreak at the Lawrence County Jail.
A trial set to begin Thursday had to be cancelled for Crawford W. Madden, 50, of Garrison, Kentucky. He was indicted earlier this year on a charge of aggravated burglary. The charge subsequently was reduced to burglary with a maximum sentence of eight years in prison upon conviction.
Madden later rejected a plea offer of four to six years in prison in the case.
It was the first jury trial scheduled after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year. “The first trial has to be perfect,” Judge Andy Ballard said. He set a pretrial in the case for March 31.
Jail officials said another prisoner at the jail in Ironton has tested positive. That prompted Ballard and Judge Christen Finley to continue a number of pretrials this week.
In an unrelated case, Ballard increased the bond for Brandon Ainsworth, 28, of the 1600 block of Karin Street, Ironton, to $150,000 after Ainsworth admitted in court to taking marijuana and meth while out on bond.
Ainsworth is charged with possession of meth and possession of fentanyl. He showed up two hours late for court Wednesday and then was outside smoking when the case was called. He was taken into custody on the higher bond. A pretrial was set for March 24.
Meanwhile, charges of theft in office against Mary Robinson, 76, of the 2400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, were dismissed. Robinson died last week.
A plea in the case was set for Wednesday.