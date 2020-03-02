IRONTON — Several individuals admitted violating community control sanctions and were ordered by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley to the STAR Community Justice Center relapse program in Scioto County.
Mark A. Sullivan, 44, of the 2700 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, was among three people ordered this week to complete the drug rehabilitation program.
In an unrelated case, Wilbert Franklin Hatcher Jr., 29, of Williamson, West Virginia, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the drug rehabilitation program at STAR.
Seann D. Brown, 28, of Midland Trail Road, Ashland, also admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the drug rehab program at STAR.
In other cases:
- Tonia K. Riley, 47, of the 1200 block of Mullins Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to do 400 hours of community service and ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at STAR.
- Thomas J. Massie, 36, of the 1500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- James R. Lewis, 35, of the 600 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Toni Shope, also known as Toni Ison, 34, of the 600 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Wesley A. White, 22, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor pending further court proceedings.
- Danielle J. Sparks, 28, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.