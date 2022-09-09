IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Gregory A. Moats, 31, who is homeless, on a charge of burglary and transported him to the Lawrence County Jail. He was charged with breaking into a camper in the Proctorville area.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Brandon M. Legrand, 44, of Township Road 337, Kitts Hill, on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drugs and transported him to jail.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Responding to a break-in at Dollar General in South Point, a sheriff’s deputy arrested James Frederick Unrue, 39, of Russell, Ky., on a charge of breaking and entering and transported him to jail.
ESCAPE: A sheriff’s deputy earlier this week arrested Logan Rife, 19, of Lawrence Street, Ironton, on a charge of escape as he ran from deputies while entering the jail. Rife initially was arrested on misdemeanor charges.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 26-year-old Ironton area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Brandon McClaskey, 21, of Township Road 510S, South Point, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A South Point police officer arrested a 26-year-old South Point area man last week on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 15-year-old South Point area boy on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and criminal damaging and transported him to the Lawrence County Group Home.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.