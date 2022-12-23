Windy with snow showers this morning. Winds will diminish some this afternoon. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports.
CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jacob A. Williams, 19, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana and transported him to the Lawrence County Jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 32-year-old Portsmouth man on charges of domestic violence, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct and on warrants. He was transported to jail.
THEFT: Responding to a shoplifting call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 37-year-old Huntington woman on a misdemeanor theft charge and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 46-year-old South Point woman on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest.
THEFT: A Florida man reported earlier this week that someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle in Lawrence County. The item was valued at $1,750.
THEFT: A 29-year-old Ashland woman was arrested on a misdemeanor theft charge. She was charged with the theft of $197.75 in goods from Wal-Mart in Fayette Township and was transported to jail.
