IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Sarah N. Abram, 33, of Township Road 274N, Kitts Hill, on a charge of theft of a vehicle valued at $8,500.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Barbara Renee Lawson, 36, of County Road 1, South Point, on a charge of aggravated assault and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 33-year-old Ashland woman on two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and one count of disorderly conduct and transported her to jail.
AGGRAVATED MENACING: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 62-year-old South Point man on charges of aggravated menacing and on an outstanding warrant and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 47-year-old Rome Township area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 28-year-old Chesapeake woman on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge and transported her to jail.
THEFT: a 41-year-old South Point area resident told authorities someone stole a Playstation 5 and two pairs of Nike Jordan shoes. The items were valued at $2,000.
