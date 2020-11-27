HAVERHILL, Ohio — JobsOhio has approved a $3.57 million grant to install a forced-main sewer line to spur job growth along a 5.5-mile corridor in Lawrence and Scioto counties.
Partners in the project include JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, Scioto County Economic Development Office and the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation.
The project, which will be overseen by the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, will extend sewer service from Franklin Furnace to the Southern Ohio Industrial District site that includes the former Dow Chemical plant near Haverhill, according to a news release.
The corridor between Franklin Furnace and the Southern Ohio Industrial District contains three large sites with access to the Ohio River, the Norfolk Southern railroad and four-lane U.S. 52, J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive officer, said in a prepared release.
“We are pleased to partner with Scioto and Lawrence counties on this project and we are confident this investment will pay off by attracting jobs and opportunity to the surrounding communities and Ohio,” he said.
Lawrence Economic Development Corporation will let the project out for bid, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation. Final design on the project to install the eight-inch sewer line is nearly complete. Construction could begin in late winter or early spring, Dingus said. The project hopefully will be completed by the end of summer, he said.
The sewer line also will help development of PureCycle, a plastic recycling project planned at the former Dow Chemical plant, Dingus said.
“This sewer line also could lead to more projects down the road,” he said. “This sewer extension will allow us to continue to attract quality, innovative companies that will create good jobs to the Tri-State Area.”
The sewer line will be turned over to the Scioto County Sanitary Sewer Department for ownership and maintenance, according to the release. A lift station near Haverhill is planned as part of the project.
“This project has been a cooperative effort all the way around,” said Mike Jacoby, president of Ohio Southeast Economic Development Corporation. “Scioto and Lawrence counties have shown some forward thinking to partner on this project and by securing the JobsOhio funding, we are pleased to be a part of this effort to advance the economy of both counties.”