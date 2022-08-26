IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
SEXUAL ASSAULT: A 14-year-old boy reported he was sexually assaulted over the past two years by two other residents at the Necco Residential Treatment Center in Pedro.
GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: The mother of a 5-year-old Ironton area boy reported last week that her son had been sexually abused. The woman was advised to keep the child with her until meeting with someone at Hope’s Place and Child Protective Services.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy recovered 2.48 grams of suspected meth.
THEFT: A representative of Union Baptist Church in Kitts Hill reported last week that a representative of Shield Roofing was paid $6,768 and hasn’t done the work that was contracted for.
THEFT: A 72-year-old Pedro area man reported last week that he paid Shield Roofing $2,700 for work that hasn’t been completed and representatives of the company couldn’t be reached to return the money.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 44-year-old South Point man reported last week that someone stole a 2010 Mercedes. The car subsequently was reported in a wreck near the bridge in Coal Grove.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 15-year-old Chesapeake area boy and transported him to the Lawrence County Juvenile Detention Canter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.