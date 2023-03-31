IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
SEXUAL ASSAULTS: At least three sexual assault reports were filed within the last week, but the cases were blacked out from the sheriff’s reports as under investigation.
IDENTIFY THEFT: A Lawrence County woman reported last week that she was the victim of identity theft and lost about $45,000 from her bank account.
STUDENT SUSPENDED: A South Point student was suspended for five days after allegedly threatening harm to a teacher. The student was transferred to the Lawrence County alternative school.
VEHICLE STOLEN: A representative of My Town Truck and RV reported that a blue 2017 Dodge Ram had been stolen.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A woman reported last week that her brother threatened to kill her. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week at Township Road 1317, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a Lawrence County woman and transported her to jail.
THEFT: Several people reported earlier this week that items were stolen from their vehicles in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in Fayette Township. One person reported that items valued at $1,425, including a Playstation 4, some games and a laptop, were stolen.
THEFT: A resident of Private Drive 1699 Ironton reported last week that someone broke into his home and stole his wallet.
ANIMALS RUNNING AT LARGE: Responding to a call last week from a county dog warden, a sheriff’s deputy cited a Lawrence County woman into Lawrence County Municipal Court for allowing five dogs to run at large.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.