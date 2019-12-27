IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FAILURE TO REPORT: A 43-year-old Ironton man was arrested last week on a charge of failure to report and was transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Steven D. Harper, of the 2200 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, previously was convicted of rape and was named a sexual predator, requiring him to report his address to authorities as required by law.
BURGLARY: A 33-year-old Proctorville area woman reported earlier this month that her ex-husband was in her residence and then started chasing her, knocking her car into a telephone pole adjacent to the Rome Township Volunteer Department, causing minor injury to her and two children.
BURGLARY: A 41-year-old South Point area woman reported earlier this month that someone ransacked her bedroom and stole her purse containing $800.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested William L. Bragg Jr., 39, of the 3300 block of Thomas Avenue, Huntington, on a charge of possession of 6.5 grams of meth and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 24-year-old Chesapeake area man after he admitted grabbing his wife and pushing her and threatening to burn down their house. The man was transported to jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 50-year-old Chesapeake area woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.