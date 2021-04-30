IRONTON, Ohio — The Shake Shoppe in Ironton will donate a portion of its proceeds to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State (formerly Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity) on Saturday, May 15.
Robby Brown, Shake Shoppe manager, said the restaurant will donate 20% of its proceeds on that day as a community service project.
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will have a tent set up outside of the Shake Shoppe to share information about Habitat and affordable housing opportunities in Scioto County.
The Shake Shoppe is located at 1625 Liberty Ave. in Ironton, and now serves breakfast. The hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, please contact Robbie Brown at 740-532-8013 or Dayna Carter at 304-634-7924.
About Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State
Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Our service area includes Cabell County, West Virginia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio and Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky.
For more information on how to become involved or volunteer, please call 304-523-4822, visit online at www.hfhtristate.org or follow on Facebook at Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.