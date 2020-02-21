IRONTON — If you’re having trouble choosing just one of the 16 flavors of milkshakes at The Shake Shoppe in Ironton, maybe you should consider visiting the restaurant on Saturday. That way, your indecision can help a good cause.
The Shake Shoppe in Ironton, Ohio, will donate a portion of proceeds to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State (formerly Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity) on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Robby Brown, Shake Shoppe manager, said the restaurant will donate 20 percent of its proceeds on that day as a community service project.
The restaurant serves a variety of dishes, from classic diner favorites like hot dogs and hamburgers to down-home comfort food like beans and cornbread (seasonal). See a complete menu at https://shakeshoppeironton.com/menu.
The Shake Shoppe is located at 1625 Liberty Ave. in Ironton, and now serves breakfast. The hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, call Brown at 740-532-8013.
About Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State
Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. The service area includes Cabell County, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio and Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky. For more information on how to become involved or volunteer, call 304-523-4822, visit us online at www.hfhtristate.org or follow us on Facebook at Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.