PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University has been awarded $749,356 by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, according to U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

The money will be used for Project LEAP (Launching our Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program) to help Shawnee State in Portsmouth serve as the leading center for technology-based entrepreneurship in southern Ohio, according to the release.

