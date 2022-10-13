PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University has been awarded $749,356 by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, according to U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.
The money will be used for Project LEAP (Launching our Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program) to help Shawnee State in Portsmouth serve as the leading center for technology-based entrepreneurship in southern Ohio, according to the release.
“Strengthening our economy starts in our classrooms,” Brown said. “We unleash more American innovation when everyone is able to participate, and we nurture all Ohio talent. Shawnee State University is one of Ohio’s great institutions of higher education. This award will help ensure the next generation of Ohioans have the tools they need for success.”
