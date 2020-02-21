IRONTON — The following is compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BREAKING AND ENTERING: An alarm company reported Tuesday that someone broke out the glass door of a Speedway on County Road 406. A sheriff’s deputy deployed a taser on a suspect when the man tried to flee. Steven Baldwin, 36, of County Road 1, South Point, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering, felony vandalism and resisting arrest and transported to jail.
BURGLARY: A 38-year-old Chesapeake man reported Monday that his landlord went into his residence, took off the front door and locked the water meter without taking the case to court.
DRUG CHARGES: A man being booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a warrant earlier this week was charged with having drugs in his possession, tampering with evidence and conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
ASSAULT: A prisoner at the Lawrence County Jail last week reported that another inmate assaulted him, hitting him in the head and breaking a tooth.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 50-year-old Ironton area woman reported Tuesday that her husband grabbed her arm, bruising it, and she is concerned for her safety. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 63-year-old Ironton area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.