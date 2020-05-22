IRONTON — While domestic violence reports have gone up in the past two months while people are staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burglaries are down, said Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
Sheriff’s deputies have seen an increase in domestic violence calls since mid-March, Lawless said Thursday. In some cases, no arrest or report is required, he said.
“You never know what you’re going to face on a domestic violence call,” Lawless said. “Emotions can run high on such calls.”
With more people being at home, however, the number of reported burglaries the office has to deal with has gone down, he said.
But with warmer weather coming, the office is starting to see more theft calls, Lawless said. “We’re starting to see more reports of thefts from outbuildings or of lawn tools or lawn ornaments.”
With fewer vehicles on the roads, the office has seen a drop in traffic accidents. With the economy starting to pick back up, however, “we’re starting to see more people out on the roads.”
One big problem his office is dealing with is an aging vehicle fleet to respond to calls, Lawless said.
“We need six new cruisers right now,” Lawless said. His office has spent more than $80,000 on vehicle maintenance in 2018, more than $85,000 in 2019 and more than $30,000 for the first four months this year, he said.
“We’re a big county with a lot of roads,” he said.
The sheriff’s office got five new vehicles in 2017, Lawless said. But most of the cars still used for road patrols have more than 100,000 miles on them and some of them have more than 300,000 miles on them, he said.
“I’ve tried to get new vehicles every two years so we could retire some of the older vehicles,” he said. “Our fleet is crumbling around us. We still use 1997, 1998 and 2000. “It’s important we get to calls in a safe manner.”
Deputies have responded to a number of calls about social distancing, but have issued no citations, Lawless said.
“Our jail numbers are down and that’s good because other counties no longer accept prisoners from Lawrence County, he said.
“We’re holding several prisoners waiting to get them to state prison. We have to make an appointment to get them to prison. We’ve had some for two weeks now.”