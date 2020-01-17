IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Charles G. Thacker, 49, of the 700 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington, on charges of trafficking in drugs, trafficking in fentanyl, manufacturing meth and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and transported him to jail.
A passenger in the vehicle, Samantha Roark, 37, of Township Road 1026, South Point, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and transported to jail.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Randall L. Bowen, 51, a homeless Ashland area resident, and Patrick T. Kelley, 24, of the 100 block of McKnight Street, Ashland, on charges of possession of meth and transported them to jail.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Archie Mosley III, 43, a homeless resident, on a charge of breaking and entering and transported him to jail.
OVERDOSES: Sheriff’s deputies and ambulance crews responded to four overdose calls within the last week. Three of the people were transported to local hospitals and the fourth left before authorities arrived.
FIREARM THEFT: A 36-year-old Pedro area resident reported Monday that someone stole two firearms from her father’s residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A representative of Riverside Recovery Services in South Point reported last week that a resident stole a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe belonging to the agency.
BURGLARY: A 72-year-old Scottown resident reported earlier this month that someone stole a handgun and a can containing five gallons of gasoline.