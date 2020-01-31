IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Leora Porter, 38, of Pine Terrace Drive, Ashland, and Christopher P. Smith, 36, a homeless Ashland resident, on charges of possession of 4.7 grams of meth, possession of drugs and receiving stolen property. Both were transported to jail.
HEROIN POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Ashley E. McCann, 27, of the 400 block of Adams Avenue, Huntington, on a charge of possession of heroin. Authorities also recovered $7,775 in cash, some digital scales and several cell phones. She was transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic violence call last month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 26-year-old South Webster, Ohio, man on a charge of domestic violence for shoving a woman to the floor, choking her, holding a knife to her throat before slamming her into a door, throwing her to the ground and firing a shotgun near her. He was transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 20-year-old South Point area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence for punching his live-in girlfriend in the head. The man was transported to jail.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 46-year-old Proctorville area man reported last month that someone vandalized his heating unit and cut a fence to gain entry to an electric box. Damages were estimated at $5,220.
FIREARM THEFT: A 51-year-old West Portsmouth area man reported last week that someone stole a .40-caliber handgun valued at $399.
FIREARM THEFT: A 47-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that someone stole a Taurus handgun valued at $280.