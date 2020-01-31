IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Leora Porter, 38, of Pine Terrace Drive, Ashland, and Christopher P. Smith, 36, a homeless Ashland resident, on charges of possession of 4.7 grams of meth, possession of drugs and receiving stolen property. Both were transported to jail.

HEROIN POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Ashley E. McCann, 27, of the 400 block of Adams Avenue, Huntington, on a charge of possession of heroin. Authorities also recovered $7,775 in cash, some digital scales and several cell phones. She was transported to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic violence call last month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 26-year-old South Webster, Ohio, man on a charge of domestic violence for shoving a woman to the floor, choking her, holding a knife to her throat before slamming her into a door, throwing her to the ground and firing a shotgun near her. He was transported to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 20-year-old South Point area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence for punching his live-in girlfriend in the head. The man was transported to jail.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 46-year-old Proctorville area man reported last month that someone vandalized his heating unit and cut a fence to gain entry to an electric box. Damages were estimated at $5,220.

FIREARM THEFT: A 51-year-old West Portsmouth area man reported last week that someone stole a .40-caliber handgun valued at $399.

FIREARM THEFT: A 47-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that someone stole a Taurus handgun valued at $280.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.