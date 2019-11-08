IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG OVERDOSE: Deputies and emergency services personnel responded to a call of an overdose last week. A man told authorities he overdosed on heroin, but refused to say where he got the drugs. Two phones and drug paraphernalia were confiscated. The man was given Narcan and transported to a Huntington hospital.
DRUG OVERDOSE: Emergency services personnel and a deputy responded to a drug overdose call last week. He was transported to a local hospital and told he had to report to the prosecutor’s office within five days of being released from the hospital. Authorities confiscated three syringes and two pill bottles.
DRUG OVERDOSE: Responding to an overdose call last week in the South Point area, a sheriff’s deputy and emergency personnel found a person with trouble breathing. Narcan was administered. He admitted using heroin and was transported to a Huntington hospital. He was advised to get drug abuse treatment within 30 days or face a drug possession charge.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Responding to an overdose call last week, emergency personnel administered 10 doses of Narcan and was transported to a Huntington hospital.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Responding to an overdose call, emergency personnel administered Noloxone to an Ironton area woman and transported to St. Mary’s in Ironton for treatment.
DRUG OVERDOSE: Responding to a drug overdose call last week, emergency personnel administered Narcan.
THEFT: A 45-year-old South Point area man reported Sunday that someone stole tools and baseball equipment from his unlocked truck. The items were valued at $2,030.
THEFT: A 40-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a trumpet, a laptop and two backpacks and personal identification. The items were valued at $1,780.92.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 48-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that her husband hit her in the face and slammed her head against a refrigerator. The man said she slapped him in the face. The woman was cited into court while the man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported to jail.