IRONTON - The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff's Office reports:
FATAL DRUG OVERDOSE: A sheriff's deputy responded to a drug overdose call Sunday. Authorities found a 45-year-old Proctorville man. Authorities found a syringe and drug paraphernalia near the body.
POSSIBLE FATAL OVERDOSE: A sheriff's deputy responded to a possible fatal drug overdose last week in the Kitts Hill area. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old woman. Authorities found several syringes near the body.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A 27-year-old Proctorville woman reported last week that her boyfriend hit her several times after breaking her cellphone. He also pointed a gun at her and hit her with the weapon several times in the head before she could get away.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop Saturday on U.S. 52, a sheriff's deputy arrested Anthony E. Thompson, 48, of the 300 block of 8th Street West, Huntington, on charges of trafficking and possession of meth. He was transported to jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop last month on U.S. 52, authorities found six grams of suspected meth. A sheriff's deputy arrested Benjamin A. Reed, 37, of Township Road 1020, South Point, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Lawrence County Municipal Court.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 21-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that her mother pushed her, then grabbed her shirt, choking her. The woman's mother left before authorities arrived.