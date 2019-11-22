20191122-law-vests

Courtesy of Major Julie Jones

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office received a state grant for 34 new bulletproof vests. Pictured, from left, are Deputy Matthew Chinn, Sheriff Jeff Lawless and Major John Chapman.

 Courtesy of Major Julie Jones

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has been successful in securing 34 new bulletproof vests for road patrol deputies, corrections officers and certified staff, said Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

Major Julia Jones of the sheriff’s office and Mike Boster, Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency director, worked together to seek a state grant for the new vests.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office provided $20,145 in grant funds for the project, Lawless said. The Lawrence County Board of Commissioner agreed earlier this year to provide $6,715 to match the state funds for the vests, he said.

The vests are good for some five years, Lawless said. The existing vests deputies were wearing were approaching their five-year useful life, he said.

“The vests are already here and they’re already in use,” Lawless said.

He asked the board of commissioners for the local match for the vests earlier this year.

