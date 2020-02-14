IRONTON — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has received a local grant to buy new Project Lifesaver equipment, something that has helped a life in the past, said Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
The sheriff’s office received a $4,783 grant from the Foundation for the Tri-State Community to buy seven locator bracelets and two locators, according to officials.
The grant replaces outdated equipment the sheriff’s office received a dozen years ago, Lawless said.
Project Lifesaver is a nationwide program that allows residents to apply for the use of bracelets on individuals with dementia or developmental disabilities.
Individuals who may have wandered away from home and wearing the equipment can be found with the response system equipment, Lawless said Tuesday.
“It’s a really neat program,” Lawless said. “We have used it successfully in the past.”
Family members can contact the sheriff’s office to apply for use of the locator bracelets, he said.
It can be used around the country by law enforcement departments with locator equipment, he said.