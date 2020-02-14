IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Following a traffic response last week in response to a call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Justin D. Jenkins, 31, of Township Road 1023, South Point, on charges of felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.
BURGLARY: A 52-year-old South Point area man reported Sunday that someone broke into his residence while he was out of town and stole tools, a television and a knife collection. The items were valued at $10,500.
RAPE: A 17-year-old boy being held at NECCO reported last week that he was sexually assaulted by three other individuals on two separate occasions in December.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Following a traffic stop Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Melissa K. Lyon, 43, of Pike Street, Coal Grove, on a charge of possession of heroin and transported her to jail.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS: A 15-year-old student at Fairland High School was cited into court and suspended from school for at least 10 days after three blue pills were found in a backpack in a school locker.
FAILURE TO COMPLY: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested an Ashland man on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 46-year-old Pedro area woman reported last week that her husband punched her in the face. The man ran into the woods and couldn’t immediately be found when deputies arrived.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 38-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that her husband grabbed her, shook her and pushed her onto a bed. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 40-year-old Proctorville area man and transported him to jail.