IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop Monday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Carl W. Jenkins Jr., 28, of Private Drive 523, Ironton, on charges of possession of heroin and possession of 32.3 grams of suspected meth. Kaycie R. Roberts, 18, of Township Road 181, Ironton, was charged with possession of drugs. Both were transported to jail.
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Abel Casie Hicks, 48, of Wildcat Road, Barboursville, and Tiffany Lynn Workman, 31, of Township Road 268, Ironton on a felony and a misdemeanor count of possession of drugs. Both were transported to jail.
DRUG ARREST: Responding to a call of an overdose, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Brandy E. Riley, 38, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, on a charge of possession of heroin and transported him to jail.
HARASSMENT BY AN INMATE: A man arrested by Ironton police earlier this month fought and injured two deputy jailers. Zachary C. Jenkins, 28, of the 800 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, was charged with harassment by an inmate and assault on a peace officer.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 77-year-old South Point area man reported earlier this month that a woman stole his 1999 Nissan Pathfinder, a cell phone and $50 in cash.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 36-year-old South Point area man on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest and transported him to jail. A woman said the man grabbed her by the throat and shoved her to the floor.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 45-year-old South Point area woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail after she started hitting another woman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 17-year-old South Point area female on charges of domestic violence and criminal damaging and transported her to the Lawrence County Group Home.