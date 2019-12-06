IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
ASSAULT: A 40-year-old Willow Wood area woman reported last week that her husband accidentally shot her when he was trying to break up a fight between two dogs in their yard. The woman said she was shot in the leg and had to be transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington by county Emergency Medical Services.
BURGLARY: A 29-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that someone stole an iPad and a handgun from his residence. The items were valued at $500.
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Abel Casie Hicks, 48, of Wildcat Road, Barboursville, and Tiffany Lynn Workman, 31, of Township Road 268, Ironton, on charges of possession of several baggies of meth and transported them to jail.
DRUG ARREST: Responding to a call last month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jimmie D. Owen, 59, of Spring Valley Circle, Huntington, on a charge of possession of 1.3 grams of crack cocaine.
THEFT: A 21-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last month that someone stole his dirt bike from his back yard. The vehicle was valued at $1,000.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested 53-year-old Chesapeake area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail. A woman said the man pulled her hair and choked her.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 64-year-old Proctorville area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail. His wife said the man grabbed a handgun and followed her into a room during an argument.