IRONTON — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office finally got six new Ford Explorer police interceptor cruisers on the road this week, said Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of the six cruisers last year at state bid prices near $50,000 each, Lawless said.
“They were sorely needed,” Lawless said. The purchase will allow the sheriff’s office to replace cruisers with some 200,000 miles on them, he said.
“It takes almost a year from the time you order them to the time you can get them on the road,” he said. COVID-19-related problems delayed parts and radios for the cruisers. “It should pretty much shore us up for cruisers. We should get new ones on a two-year rotation to keep the fleet up to date.”
It was four years ago the last time the department got four new cruisers, Lawless said.
The new cruisers are SUVs. “They’re more versatile,” he said.
There is one more vehicle the county needs, however, Lawless said. The county has two vans to transport prisoners to other Ohio jails and locally to Ironton Municipal Court and Lawrence County Municipal Court in the Chesapeake area, he said.
One of vans, a 2010 Ford, has 341,143 miles on it while the other, a 2016 Ford, has 192,154 miles on it, according to Lawless.
The county still houses prisoners in county jails in Morrow, Monroe and Knox counties. It had 33 prisoners in those jails earlier this week.
“It’s a four-hour trip one way,” Lawless said.
The existing Lawrence County Jail opened in 1972. It was designed to hold 52 prisoners. The state recommends holding only 27 due to space requirements. There were 85 prisoners in the jail across from the Lawrence County Courthouse earlier this week.
“We need a new jail,” Lawless said. He was happy to see Gallia County start construction on a new $20 million jail earlier this month. “When you see neighboring counties do it, it gives you hope we can do the same thing here.”
“We are looking at the possibility of state funding,” Lawless said.
The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation is working with the county on it, he said. County common pleas and municipal judges have been using ankle monitors on prisoners awaiting trial and that has helped alleviate the number of prisoners in the jail building, he said.
“We need a 200-bed jail,” Lawless said.
That would cost nearly $30 million, money the county doesn’t have, he said.