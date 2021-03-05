The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

ASSAULT ON A PEACE OFFICER: An inmate at the Lawrence County jail headbutted an officer and hit him and bit him and threatened to kill an officer last week.

IDENTITY THEFT: A 25-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that someone took out a $10,932.74 loan in her name.

THEFT: A 59-year-old South Point area man reported last week someone stole a mini-bike valued at $1,500.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 39-year-old Proctorville man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail after a woman said he pushed her and started hitting her in the face and back.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 42-year-old Ironton area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail after a woman said he pushed her, held her down and hit her in the head and chest.

