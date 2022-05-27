IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a call earlier this week about a man grabbing a woman by the back of the neck before pulling a gun and pointing it at her, authorities arrested a 41-year-old Proctorville area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
BURGLARY: A 44-year-old South Point area man reported last week that someone took an iPad, a collection of military knives, a phone, a Nintendo Switch, several watches and other items from his residence. The items were valued at $3,882.
THEFT: A 63-year-old Huntington man reported last week that someone stole $6,000 worth of Magic the Gathering cards from his van at the Chesapeake Flea Market.
RESISTING ARREST: A 45-year-old man arrested in Scioto County on a warrant out of Lawrence County was charged with resisting arrest when he was being transferred by deputies following an exchange between the two departments. The man was subsequently transferred to the Lawrence County Jail.
AGGRAVATED MENACING: A 21-year-old Beckley, West Virginia, area man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing after threatening to shoot a man in the South Point area. The West Virginia resident subsequently was transported by deputies to the county jail.
