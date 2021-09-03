The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy reported, a man refused to get out of a vehicle a woman said didn’t belong to him. The man then struck a deputy with the vehicle and resisted arrest. James Hobert Keefover II, 29, of Township Road 1043, Chesapeake, was charged with felonious assault of a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest and was transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Casey A. Baker, 30, of 3rd Avenue in Chesapeake, on a felony charge of domestic violence with a prior arrest and transported him to jail.
HARASSMENT BY AN INMATE: Authorities charged Jeremy R. Runyon, 43, of County Road 15, South Point, with harassment by an inmate after he spit on a deputy jailer and laughed, saying he had COVID and AIDS.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: A 70-year-old South Point area woman reported a relative had pawned some of her stolen jewelry. She said a diamond tennis bracelet and some rings and gold and silver coins were missing. The items were valued at $3,000.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A representative of a church in Elizabeth Township reported last week that someone broke into a storage unit and stole a riding lawn mower, two large speakers and two lawnmowers from a storage unit. The items were valued at $4,000.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 33-year-old South Point man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence after he threatened to kill his girlfriend and pointed a gun at her. Authorities recovered a weapon and transported him to jail.
