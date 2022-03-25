IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A 52-year-old South Point area woman reported earlier this week that she awoke and a man was in her room and trying to take her pants down. A sheriff’s deputy arrested Argelio D. Luis, 32, who was staying at the Country Hearth Inn, on charges of burglary and gross sexual imposition and transported him to the Lawrence County Jail.
BURGLARY: A 45-year-old Pedro area woman reported last week that someone broke into her home and stole more than 10 weapons, $600 in cash and $500 in ammunition. The items were valued at $6,639.
BURGLARY: A 62-year-old South Point area man reported earlier this week that someone broke into his garage and stole four large oxygen tanks, tools, a generator and other materials. The items were valued at $3,430.
BURGLARY: A 71-year-old Ironton area man reported that someone broke into his home and stole about $200 worth of coins.
THEFT: An 83-year-old Scottown area woman reported last week that, while she was sleeping, someone stole $2,000 in cash she had in her purse.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call involving a gun last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 56-year-old Hamilton Township area woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 34-year-old Proctorville area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 21-year-old Ironton area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A 69-year-old Pedro area man reported earlier this week that someone stole a 26-foot trailer valued at $5,000 from his property.
