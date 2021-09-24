IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
FATAL OVERDOSE: A Proctorville area woman reported earlier this week that her boyfriend apparently overdosed on drugs and died. Authorities collected a lighter and a piece of foil and routed it as evidence.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Bruce A. Maynard, 56, of Township Road 1031, South Point, on an outstanding warrant. The man admitted taking cocaine and being in possession of crystal meth and was transported to jail.
FELON WITH A GUN: Responding to a disturbance, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Christopher Settle, 38, of the 1200 block of 28{sup}th{/sup} Street, Huntington — a convicted felon — on charges of having weapons while under disability and transported him to jail. Authorities recovered a sawed-off shotgun and a pistol.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Following a traffic stop earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Ryan K. Edwards, 46, of East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, on a charge of receiving stolen property (a vehicle). A passenger in the car also was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 26-year-old South Point man and a 23-year-old Huntington woman on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and transported them to jail.
