IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A 38-year-old Proctorville area man reported earlier this week that someone entered his home and stole several items and took the television off the wall. Jewelry, a speaker, watches, a Nintendo, a Playstation 4, an iPad and a phone were among the items taken. They were valued at $17,648.
BURGLARY: A 41-year-old Proctorville area woman said someone entered a home she is in the process of selling and stole a heating and air unit, several swords, a light fixture and a radio. The items were valued at $5,151.
BURGLARY: A representative of Fifth Third Bank reported earlier this month that someone entered a home the bank owns and took a water heater, a breaker box, heating and air unit, a propane heater and two inside doors. The items were valued at $9,300.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Responding to a call last week, authorities arrested Milyon M. Locke, 19, of Clyde Street, South Point, on charges of breaking and entering and criminal trespassing.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 31-year-old Ironton area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: A 72-year-old Windsor Township area woman reported last week that she let a relative use a 2001 Dodge truck, but the vehicle hasn’t been returned and she saw someone else driving the truck.
CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A 59-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week that someone hit his vehicle with a paintball and also damaged several other buildings before crossing the bridge to West Virginia. The man got the license plate number and contacted authorities.
