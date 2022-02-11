IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
THEFT FROM A PROTECTED CLASS: A 94-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that she had sent a $14,500 check to a person claiming she had won a Publisher Home Clearing Sweepstakes after earlier sending a check for $1,299.99.
THEFT FROM A PROTECTED CLASS: A South Point area woman reported last week that a man had written $16,491 in unauthorized checks on her mother’s account.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested an 18-year-old on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail. His mother reported he slapped her several times, head-butted her, grabbed her by the hair and began dragging her around the kitchen before banging her head against the floor and furniture until she lost consciousness.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 36-year-old Chesapeake man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail after he threatened to kill his mother.
IDENTITY THEFT: A 69-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that someone took out a credit card in his name and ran up $850 in charges.
BURGLARY: An Ironton area man reported last week that someone entered his home when he was away. Nothing initially appeared to be missing.
