The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Charlene A. Draucker, 35, of the 500 block of Gartrell Street, Ashland, on charges of possession of meth and tampering with evidence and transported her to jail.
SEXUAL ASSAULT: A 46-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that she was raped by a man she knew from Facebook. She didn’t report it to authorities until a day later, but agreed to have a sexual assault examination. An investigation is pending.
USING WEAPONS WHILE INTOXICATED: A sheriff’s deputy arrested an Oak Hill area man Sunday after he admitted drinking and firing a shotgun on his porch. The 55-year-old man was charged with a misdemeanor and transported to jail.
THEFT: A 71-year-old Huntington man reported last week that he used his debit card in Lawrence County and someone took $1,003.15 from his account.
THEFT: A 53-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that someone stole two televisions, a sound bar, two DVD players and a stereo from her trailer.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 35-year-old Ironton man and transported him to jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.