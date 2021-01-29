The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
IMPERSONATING A PEACE OFFICER: A sheriff’s deputy working at Ironton High School arrested Jonathan W. Rayburn, 35, of Ironton, on charges of impersonating a peace officer and criminal trespass and transported him to jail. As he was being booked into the jail, authorities found meth that Rayburn reportedly dropped.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Joshua Matthew Hay, 24, of Township Road 1036, South Point, on a charge of possession of drugs and transported him to jail.
OVERDOSE DEATH: A sheriff’s deputy and EMS personnel responded to a drug overdose call last week at Kitts Hill. The victim was treated and taken to St. Mary’s medical center in Ironton, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s girlfriend said he had been taking heroin.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 44-year-old Proctorville area man on a charge of domestic violence after his ex-wife said he pushed her down causing lacerations to her arm and he put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 48-year-old South Point area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.