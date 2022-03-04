IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA: A 14-year-old Chesapeake High School student was taken into custody on a charge of trafficking in marijuana (gummies) and transported to the Lawrence County Group Home last week.
DISRUPTING PUBLIC SERVICE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Mark A. Click, 44, of Private Drive 3952, Willow Wood, on charges of domestic violence, disrupting public service and resisting arrest and transported him to jail.
OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE: Authorities arrested an 18-year-old Ironton man on charges of obstruction of justice and resisting arrest after he was found outside Ironton High School apparently passed out last week.
THEFT: A loss prevention officer at Walmart in Fayette Township reported earlier this week that a man stole $2,802 worth of jewelry and left in a red vehicle.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 55-year-old Proctorville area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 25-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported earlier this week that a female relative punched her in the head, but left before authorities arrived.
