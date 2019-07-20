JACKSON, Ohio — The numbers are staggering: An average yearly total of 107 opioid pills per resident were distributed over a seven-year period in this rural Appalachian county.
The newly released federal data is shocking even to people who live here in Jackson County, where nearly everyone seems to have known someone who died from drug-related causes. Five children in one elementary school class were said to have lost a parent to an overdose death this past academic year.
Standing at his son's grave in Coalton, a village of fewer than 500 people, Eddie Davis remembers vividly his last conversation, in his home nearly 10 years ago, with the son he called Bub, "not knowing that would be the last time I would see him or hear his voice or be able to hug him."
Soon, Jeremy Edward Davis was dead, at age 33.
"My son was accountable for himself; he did what he did. He chose to do that," Davis, 67, said Wednesday.
But then he wondered aloud about the role of the drugmakers and those who did the overprescribing. "Again, how did the drugs get here; how did the pills get here; who is responsible for it? I think they should pay."
The outsized numbers of prescription pain pills have helped fuel many heartbreaking stories of overdose deaths like Davis'. They've also contributed to uneven addiction recovery and surging foster care rates as parents lose their children or leave them orphaned.
"When I was an addict, this town was misery," said William Carter, who struggled with an addiction to pain pills, and then heroin, for more than a decade. "It was nothing but trying to hustle to make your next fix."
The 42-year-old resident of Jackson, the county seat, started on pain pills in 2000, then later turned to far cheaper and more available heroin as law enforcement crackdowns reduced the availability of pills.
Carter said his life "was pure hell. It was just trying not to be sick. It was shooting up in every gas station bathroom in this town," he said. "When I think about that, it disgusts me."
Census data shows nearly one in five of the county's more than 32,000 residents live in poverty in a region that has long lagged the rest of the nation economically as a result of losing coal, iron and steel industry jobs.
Yet people will buy drugs, said Jackson County Municipal Judge Mark Musick, who oversaw Carter's recovery.
"It's amazing how many young adults have told me across the podium what the cost of their habit is daily. And you think, 'I wouldn't be able to spend $250 a day. Where do they get that?'"
Musick said many county residents are disabled by addiction - struggling to keep jobs and support their children.
Carter says he feels fortunate to have a job, a marriage and "a beautiful 13-year-old daughter." But he's also scared for his daughter growing up in the area, as he sees the region's misery continue.
"I am short-staffed at work right now because a co-worker is planning a memorial for their family member from last week for an overdose," Carter said. "It's to the point everyone is like, 'Well, it's another one.'"